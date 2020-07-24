Last Updated:

India Feature Phone Market Share by Top Vendors: Q3 2016 – Q2 2020

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of India feature phone market share by top vendors, starting from Q3 2016 to Q2 2020. Surprisingly, in June quarter, the country reported a massive 68% YoY decline in its feature phone shipments, due to Covid-19 lockdown.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of India feature phone market share by top vendors, starting from Q3 2016 to the recently completed quarter. Currently, India is home to more than 350 million feature phone users. Despite that, India’s feature phone market has been the worst affected segment for the last few years. Surprisingly, in Q2 2020, the country reported a massive 68% YoY decline in its feature phone shipments. ITEL, LAVA and Samsung remained the top 3 vendors in feature phone market in India.

CountryIndia
Graph ID105
SourceCounterpoint Research

