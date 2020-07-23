BriefInternet
Updated:

India To Account For 2.2% Of The Global Digital Payment Market by 2023 [REPORT]

By Dazeinfo
192
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

BlackRock: The New Android Malware that Targets More Apps Than Ever Before

A new Android malware has become a nightmare for over 2.5 billion Android smartphone users worldwide. The...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Free Netflix Subscription For Lifelong If You Win This Game!

No, there is no catch, neither it's a click bate title. The free Netflix for lifelong, or...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

ByteDance To Sell TikTok At A Valuation To The Tune Of $25 Billion?

The rising challenges for TikTok in multiple markets one after another has forced ByteDance to explore the...
Read more

The global digital payment market is estimated to grow at 23.8% CAGR in the next five years to become a $12.4 trillion market by 2025. India, one of the fastest-growing internet and smartphone markets in the world, will play a vital role in the phenomenal growth and would account for a sizeable 2.2% of the market by 2023.

According to the latest report, titled Empowering payments: Digital India on the path of revolution, which is launched at Global Fintech Fest 2020, both developed and developing markets are going through a digital payment revolution currently. Consumers are adopting one or multiple digital payment systems at a much faster rate than ever before.

The report highlights that digital payment revolution worldwide is primarily led by the exploded adoption of digital and mobile wallets, which accounted for 49% of the total spending globally.

Advertisements

In India, however, the scenario is a bit different as after the initial traction created by mobile wallets, the market quickly moved from wallet to UPI payment which has emerged as the largest real-time payment system in the world today. With over 1 billion transactions per month currently, UPI payments is expected to clock the highest growth rate in the next few years, reaching 59 billion transactions by 2023.

global digital payment 2019 - 2025

Between FY’2017 and FY’2020, the UPI payments grew at CAGR of 785% and 570% in terms of volume and value, respectively. The exponential growth rate of UPI payments indicates the changing market conditions in India – the country which has historically been a cash-based economy.

The exploded adoption of digital payment systems has helped the fintech market in India to attract the eyeballs of global investors and entrepreneurs.

Dazeinfo earlier reported about the overall growth of digital transactions in India, which is clocking nearly 100 million transactions per day. The unprecedented growth rate of digital payments – driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and 4G adoption – will lead to 1.5 billion daily digital transactions in India 2023.

The latest GFF report identifies India as a leader across parameters – regulation of costs of payment systems, laws in place, availability of alternate payment systems, share of e-money in payment systems, oversight by the Central Government, fast payment systems available in the country, volume and growth of e-money, etc.

Advertisements

Previous articleDigital Transactions In India: From 100 Million To 1.5 Billion Per Day by 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

India To Account For 2.2% Of The Global Digital Payment Market by 2023 [REPORT]

The global digital payment market is estimated to grow at 23.8% CAGR in the next five years...
Read more
Brief

Digital Transactions In India: From 100 Million To 1.5 Billion Per Day by 2025

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The number of digital transactions in India will increase by 15x in the next 5 years. The booming fintech...
Read more
Brief

Uber Eats: The Most Downloaded Food Delivery App In Q2 2020

Dazeinfo - 0
The worldwide food delivery market is going through some rapid change. The Covid-19 outbreak has pushed many dine-in restaurants towards the doorstep...
Read more
Brief

ByteDance To Sell TikTok At A Valuation To The Tune Of $25 Billion?

Dazeinfo - 0
The rising challenges for TikTok in multiple markets one after another has forced ByteDance to explore the possibility of selling TikTok before...
Read more
Brief

Apple iPhone 11 Is More Popular Than iPhone 11 Pro, Max And iPhone SE [REPORT]

Dazeinfo - 0
The sales of iPhone models has always been the talk of the town as the aspiring users always want to know the...
Read more
Brief

Cybersecurity Investment In 2020 Could Grow To The Tune Of $43 Billion

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Cybersecurity investment is rising amidst the new normal as employees are accessing a lot of sensitive official data from home network.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Digital Transactions In India: From 100 Million To 1.5 Billion Per Day by 2025

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The number of digital transactions in India will increase by 15x in the next 5 years. The booming fintech...
Read more

Flipkart Is Now $24.9 Billion Company: Building War Chest To Compete with Amazon And Jio

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Flipkart Group has raised $1.2 billion in the fresh round of investment led by Walmart. The injection of new funds has valued...
Read more

Google’s New Announcement For India Is Making Heads Turned!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The digital economy of India is all set to receive a massive boost after the head-turning announcement that Google made today!
Read more

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the number of gamers in the...
Read more

PayU Layoffs Employees Of PaySense, The Startup Acquired 6 Months Ago!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 1
Naspers-owned fintech major PayU has decided to layoff a sizeable number of employees of PaySense, the electronic credit firm it acquired in...
Read more

India May Have 2.87 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Every Day By Early Next Year [STUDY]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
As the number of coronavirus cases in India is on constant rise, the country might see the worst of coronavirus pandemic early...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.