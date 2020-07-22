More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Qualcomm quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Currently, the company has three reportable segments: QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies), QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing), QSI (Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives), and other reconciling items. Qualcomm’s total revenue in FY Q2 2020 increased a 4.7% YoY, to $5,216 million, worldwide. A whopping 78.6% of that came from the QCT segment.

Region Worldwide Source Qualcomm SEC Filings Graph ID 901 Note Qualcomm fiscal year starts from October 1st

Qualcomm revenue from QCT segment increased 10.2% YoY in FY Q2 2020, to $4,100 million. The growth was primarily driven by the increase in QCT equipment and services revenues generated from the sales of MSM, Radio Frequency, Power Management, and wireless connectivity chipsets.

On the other hand, Qualcomm revenue from QTL segment declined 4.46% YoY during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, amounting to $1,072 million. That’s representing approximately 20.6% of the company’s total revenue, globally. It is important to note that this segment revenues for Q1 and Q2 2020 include the royalties from Apple and its contract manufactures.

Qualcomm revenue from QSI segment also declined a huge 89.8% YoY, from $98 million in FY Q2 2019 to just $10 million in FY Q2 2020. The decline in QSI equipment and services revenues declined primarily due to the increase in full impairment losses of Qualcomm’s investment in OneWeb who filed for bankruptcy in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.