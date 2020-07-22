More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Qualcomm licensing revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to the recently completed quarter. Approximately 22.4% of Qualcomm FY Q2 2020 revenue came from the Licensing business, amounting to $1,166 million. That’s nearly 5.13% YoY decline when the company reported $1,229 million in revenue from licensing business.

Region Worldwide Source Qualcomm SEC Filings Graph ID 900 Note Qualcomm fiscal year starts from October 1st

