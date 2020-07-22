More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Qualcomm equipment and services revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, approximately 77.6% of Qualcomm quarterly revenue in FY Q2 2020 came from the equipment and services from QCT and QSI segment. The company reported a modest 7.91% YoY growth in revenue from equipment and services business, amounting to $4,050 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Region Worldwide Source Qualcomm SEC Filings Graph ID 899 Note Qualcomm fiscal year starts from October 1st

Equipment and services revenues primarily relate to sales of MSM integrated circuits, Radio Frequency (RF), Power Management (PM) and wireless connectivity chipsets.

