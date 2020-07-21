Last Updated:

Qualcomm Total Operating Expenses by Quarter

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of Qualcomm's total operating costs and expenses, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to Q2 2020. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the company's quarterly operating expenses clocked $4,225 million, representing a modest 4.53% year-over-year growth.

The above graph represents the Qualcomm total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the US-based semiconductor company spent a whopping 81% of its quarterly revenue R&D, selling, general and administrative activities. Qualcomm’s quarterly operating expenses increased a 4.53% YoY in FY Q2 2020, to $4,225 million.

One must note that the quarterly revenue of Qualcomm increased a 4.7% YoY in FYQ2’20, to $5,216 million, worldwide.

Growth in Qualcomm Quarterly Expenses: History

RegionWorldwide
SourceQualcomm SEC Filings
Graph ID897
NoteQualcomm fiscal year starts from October 1st

As the graph shows, it was fiscal Q4 2018 when the company reported its highest-ever quarterly expenses of $6,457 million, with an impressive 15.9% YoY growth. However, in the following quarter, Qualcomm’s operating expenses declined 36% to just $4,132 million.

In fiscal Q1 2014, Qualcomm’s total costs and expenses surged over $5 billion for the first time in history. The company recorded a strong 30.5% YoY growth in its quarterly operating expenses, totalling $5,129 million. Out of those, about $2,706 million was the company’s total cost of equipment and services revenues.

