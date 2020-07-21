More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Qualcomm total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the US-based semiconductor company spent a whopping 81% of its quarterly revenue R&D, selling, general and administrative activities. Qualcomm’s quarterly operating expenses increased a 4.53% YoY in FY Q2 2020, to $4,225 million.

One must note that the quarterly revenue of Qualcomm increased a 4.7% YoY in FYQ2’20, to $5,216 million, worldwide.

Growth in Qualcomm Quarterly Expenses: History

Region Worldwide Source Qualcomm SEC Filings Graph ID 897 Note Qualcomm fiscal year starts from October 1st

As the graph shows, it was fiscal Q4 2018 when the company reported its highest-ever quarterly expenses of $6,457 million, with an impressive 15.9% YoY growth. However, in the following quarter, Qualcomm’s operating expenses declined 36% to just $4,132 million.

In fiscal Q1 2014, Qualcomm’s total costs and expenses surged over $5 billion for the first time in history. The company recorded a strong 30.5% YoY growth in its quarterly operating expenses, totalling $5,129 million. Out of those, about $2,706 million was the company’s total cost of equipment and services revenues.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.