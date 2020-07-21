More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Qualcomm revenue vs net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the recently completed quarter. In fiscal Q2 2020, the company reported about $5,216 million in revenue, with a net profit of $468 million, worldwide. That represented nearly 4.7% YoY growth in quarterly revenue, while net profit declined a huge 29.4% YoY.

Region Worldwide Source Qualcomm SEC Filings Graph ID 265 Note Qualcomm fiscal year starts from October 1st

The global revenue of Qualcomm peaked in FY Q3 2019; with a whopping 72% YoY growth, the revenue reached an all-time high of $9,635 million. While the net profit also increased 76.3% YoY to $2,149 million.

In fiscal Q1 2018, Qualcomm incurred a huge net loss of $5,953 million, as compared to net income of $681 million in the year ago quarter. The huge loss was majorly because of the implementation of new US tax laws during the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The first $2 billion quarterly revenue milestone was achieved by the firm in fiscal Q1 2007. During the quarter, the net profit was $648 million.

Interestingly, in fiscal Q4 2011, the company generated about $4,117 million in revenue, with an appreciable 39.46% YoY growth. While the net profit also increased 22% YoY to $1,056 million.

