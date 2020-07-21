More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Qualcomm costs and expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the recently completed quarter. Qualcomm’s total operating expenses increased nearly 4.53% YoY increase during second fiscal quarter of 2020, amounting to $4,225 million. A majority of that company spent on research and development activities, following by selling, general and administrative activities. Qualcomm R&D expenses reached an all-time high of $1,468 million in FY Q2 2020, with a 12.23% YoY growth.

The increase in research and development expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the higher costs related to the development of wireless and integrated circuit technologies, including 5G and RFFE technologies.

Qualcomm’s cost of revenues in FY Q2 2020 clocked $2,297 million, with nearly 5.4% YoY increase. Interestingly, it was fiscal Q1 2015 when the quarterly cost of revenue surged an all-time high of $3,047 million, globally.

Qualcomm selling, general and administrative expenses declined a notable 15.7% YoY in FY Q2 2020, to $483 million. This was primarily due to the $84 million in lower litigation costs, which resulted from the settlement of prior dispute with Apple and its contract manufacturers in April 2019.

