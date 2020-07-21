Qualcomm Cash on Hand by Quarter: FY Q1 1996 – Q2 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Qualcomm cash on hand by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the recently completed quarter. The company’s total cash on hand includes cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities or short/long term investments during a quarter. The company has a total of $9,946 million cash in reserve as of March 31, 2020. That’s nearly 3.72% YoY or $384 million decline from the year-ago period.

Surge in Qualcomm Cash Pile: History

Region Worldwide Source Qualcomm SEC Filings Graph ID 895 Note Qualcomm fiscal year starts from October 1st

Interestingly, Qualcomm’s total cash on hand reached an all-time high of $39,571 million during fiscal Q2 2018, representing an astonishing 296.4% YoY growth.

The semiconductor giant reported over $1 billion cash in reserves for the first time in fourth quarter of fiscal 1999. Qualcomm cash reserves skyrocketed 432.3% YoY, from just $303 million in fiscal Q4 1998 to $1,614 million in fiscal Q4 1999.

Interestingly, in just 4 years, Qualcomm cash pile surged to $5 billion; the company reported an appreciable 46.6% YoY surge in its cash pile, reaching $5,067 million in fiscal Q1 2004. The addition of another $5 billion in cash pile were reported in fiscal Q4 2009, taking the total count to $11,069 million.

It is important to note that Qualcomm’s cash pile hit a new record of $37,308 million by the end of September 30, 2017, with an outstanding increase of 100.1% YoY.

