The above graph represents the worldwide wearable devices shipments by year. Interestingly, the global shipments of wearable devices grew 89% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of 336.5 million. Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei and Fitbit remained the top 5 vendors in global wearable market. The growth in 2019 wearables shipments was primarily led by the fourth quarter, when the vendors shipped a record 118.9 million units, with a 82.3% YoY growth.

Growth in Global Wearable Market: History

During 12 months ended December 2015, the global wearables shipments reached 81.9 million units, with an astonishing 184.4% YoY growth. This was the highest-ever year-over-year growth recorded in shipments in a single year.

Interestingly, in 2016, the global wearable industry shipped more than 100 million units for the first time, with an appreciable 27.7% YoY growth.

Between 2015 and 2019, the worldwide wearable devices shipment increased more than 4x, from 81.9 million to 336.5 million units.

