Worldwide Wearable Device Shipments by Quarter

The below graph represents the global shipments of wearable devices by quarter, starting from CY Q1 2014 to Q1 2020. About 72.6 million units were shipped during the first quarter of 2020, representing an impressive 29.7% YoY growth. However, the wearables shipments declined a huge 38.9% decline when compared to the previous quarter.

It is important to note that in Q4 2019, the global vendors shipped a record 118.9 million units of wearable devices, showing a strong 82.3% YoY growth. Samsung recorded a whopping 127.6% YoY growth, primarily driven by its Galaxy Active and Active 2 smartwatches.

As the graph shows, in fourth quarter, the worldwide wearable device market records the maximum growth in the shipments compared to the first three quarters of any particular year, mainly due to the holiday (December) season and new devices’ launches. Interestingly, the quarterly wearables shipments worldwide exceeded 60 million for the first time in Q4 2018. While the shipments in Q1, Q2, and Q3 2018 were 31.9 million, 27.9 million and 43.4 million, respectively.

