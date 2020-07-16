Walmart US Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 to 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents Walmart US net sales by year, starting from fiscal 1996 to the last completed year. During fiscal 2020, Walmart’s total net sales reached an all-time high of $519,926 million, globally. Interestingly, about 65.6% of that generated from the United States region. Walmart US net sales increased nearly 2.8% YoY in FY20, to an all-time high of $341,004 million ($341 billion).

Region United States Source Walmart Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 390 Note Walmart fiscal year starts from February 1st

It is important to note that the fourth quarter of every single year has always been the most favourable quarter for Walmart, in terms of both, net sales and revenue. In fiscal Q4 2020, the quarterly net sales of Walmart US amounted to a whopping $92,271 million – highest-ever in history!

Walmart U.S. is the largest segment of Walmart Inc. The segment includes the company’s mass merchant concept in the U.S., as well as eCommerce and omnichannel initiatives. The Walmart U.S. segment has always been contributing the most to the company’s net sales and revenue. Interestingly, the US segment contributed nearly 64% to the company’s total net sales in fiscal 2017, generated $308 billion ($307,833 million) in net sales.

It was the first time in fiscal 2000 when the annual net sales of Walmart US segment crossed $100 billion ($108,721 million) mark. That’s a significant 14% YoY increase. In just 6 years, the retail giant achieved another big milestone – the annual net sales for Walmart US segment crossed $200 billion mark for the first time.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.