Walmart Cash On Hand by Quarter: FY Q1 996 – Q1 2021

The above graph represents Walmart cash on hand by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the recently completed quarter. The company’s total cash on hand consists the total cash and cash equivalents recorded during a quarter. Walmart has a total of $14,930 million cash in reserve as of April 30, 2020, representing an appreciable 61.3% YoY growth. In their sec filings, the retail giant said, they have maintained more cash in order to provide the enhanced financial flexibility due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth in Walmart Cash Reserves: History

Region Worldwide Source Walmart Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 890 Note Walmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

It is important to note that during fiscal Q2 2019 (May-July 2018), Walmart had about $15,840 million cash on hand – the highest-ever till date. That’s an astonishing 144.86% YoY growth in Walmart cash pile.

Walmart’s total cash reserves increased from $2,736 million in FY Q4 2003 to $5,199 in FY Q4 2004 – representing a strong 90% YoY growth. Interestingly, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2004 was time when the company reported over $5 billion cash in reserve.

The US based company took almost 7 years to double its cash pile. Walmart’s cash pile surpassed $10 billion mark for the first time in fiscal Q2 2011. The company reported an appreciable 27.49% YoY growth in cash and cash equivalents, to $10,195 million ($10.2 billion).

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

