Walmart Annual Revenue by Region: FY 2011 – 2020

The above graph represents Walmart annual revenue by region, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. Walmart global revenue reached an all-time high of $523,964 million during the year ended January 31, 2020. Interestingly, a whopping 76.8% of that came from the United States, which has always been the biggest market for the company. Walmart US revenue increased nearly 2.6% YoY in FY20, to an all-time high of $402,532 million. On the other hand, Walmart International revenue clocked $121,432 million in FY20, with a negligible decline of 0.58% YoY.

Growth in Walmart US & International Revenue

Walmart fiscal year starts from February 1st

It is important to note that Walmart generates over 70% of its global revenue from its homegrown market United States, every year. In fact, since 2011, the company’s US revenue has consistently been increasing by each passing year.

On the other hand, the share of Walmart’s revenue from International markets declined over the last 10 years. It was fiscal 2014 when the retail giant reported its highest-ever annual revenue from non-US operations, amounting to $137,613 million.

Surprisingly, in FY 2016, Walmart’s annual revenue from non-US operations declined a notable 9.4% YoY to $124,571 million. That’s the biggest YoY decline in the company’s International revenue till date.

Walmart has currently three operating segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. These segments operate through the United States, Africa, Argentina, Canada, Central America, Chile, China, India, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom, and Brazil.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

