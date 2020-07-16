BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Flipkart Is Now $24.9 Billion Company: Building War Chest To Compete with Amazon And Jio

By Dazeinfo
87
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zoom vs JioMeet: Is Zoom Trying To Punch Above Its Weight?

After Jio Platforms backed by Mukesh Ambani launched JioMeet which is a ‘Made-In-India’ video conferencing app, people...
Read more

Flipkart Group has raised $1.2 billion in the fresh round of investment led by Walmart. The injection of new funds has valued the company worth $24.9 billion, up by 19% compared to the valuation it attained when acquired by Walmart two years ago.

The investment would be released in two tranches during the ongoing financial year, confirms Walmart. The existing investors of Flipkart, Tiger Global, Tencent and Accel Partners also participated in the round sensing a great need to have a bigger war chest to compete with hyper-aggressive Reliance Jio and Amazon.

The market equation is bound to change in the next one year as Reliance Jio is gearing up to capture a sizeable share of the eCommerce market by leveraging its telecom reach in India. The company has got few of the world’s largest tech behemoth by its side and with over Rs 152,055 crore investment so far the Jio has emerged as the most disrupting tech company in India.

Advertisements

On the other hand, in January this year, the global eCommerce behemoth Amazon also committed to investing $1 billion in its Indian operations to strengthen its market presence.

Undoubtedly, the market has turned out to become a three-horse race and each one of these need to burn a sizeable amount in marketing and consumer acquisition in the months to come.

The recent $1.2 billion is the largest investment Flipkart has attracted since Walmart acquired a controlling stake of 80% at a valuation of $21 billion in 2018.

“Today, we lead in electronics and fashion and are rapidly accelerating share in other general merchandise categories and grocery…We will continue innovating to bring the next 200 million Indian shoppers online,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group.

The nationwide outbreak of Covid-19 has made Flipkart revisit its grocery business strategy. As consumers have turned towards essentials more than general categories like electronics and apparel during such an unprecedented situation, Flipkart now wants to enjoy the dominant position in this category. For the last 4 months, Flipkart has been aggressively promoting its grocery offerings to eat into the market share of grocery and home essentials delivery startups, likes of BigBasket.

The grocery and daily essentials delivery business, however, is cash intensive game and startups operating in this category require to have an uninterrupted supply of cash to burn in marketing and market acquisition. With Jio joining the category, the competition will become more intense and considering the backup Jio has got – both financially and technically – Flipkart also need a bigger war chest to have stronger footprints in the market.

Advertisements

Flipkart is quite optimistic about its position and offerings. The company is banking upon its existing customer base and merchant relationship. In FY’20 the poster boy of Indian ecommerce revolution reported 45% increase in its active user base and 30% growth in transactions per customer.

Walmart, on the other hand, seems quite confident about the Flipkart success in India. Quite recently, the company’s eCommerce arm in the US reported a whopping 74% jump in its online sales during the first quarter of the year.

It would be interesting to see what strategy Flipkart employs to counter both Amazon and Jio Platforms. Whatever be the situation, one thing is certain – it’s the consumer who would be winning ultimately due to the price war these three giants are indulged into.

Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleNow Google Invests In Jio: Acquires 7.7% Stake

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Flipkart Is Now $24.9 Billion Company: Building War Chest To Compete with Amazon And Jio

Flipkart Group has raised $1.2 billion in the fresh round of investment led by Walmart. The injection...
Read more
Brief

Now Google Invests In Jio: Acquires 7.7% Stake

Dazeinfo - 0
After Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, and many others, now Google invests in Jio. The US-based internet giant Google will acquire 7.7% stake in...
Read more
Brief

Freshers Job Not A Distant Dream: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers!

Dazeinfo - 0
During the ongoing testing times, jobs for freshers in the IT sector has almost dried off. However, in sharp contrast to the...
Read more
Brief

Google Investment in Jio Platforms: The Big Announcement Of Tomorrow?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Update: 15 July 2020: Reliance has officially confirmed $4.5 billion investment from Google in Jio Platforms. Google is acquiring 7.7% stake in...
Read more
Brief

Net Worth Of Mukesh Ambani Is Now Higher Than Warren Buffett, Larry Page And Elon Musk!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Guess who just happened to overtake the net worth of Warren Buffet, Elon Musk, Alphabet Inc Co-Founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page?...
Read more
Brief

Apple Strictly Warns Users Against Camera Covers!

Dazeinfo - 0
Apple users must not cover MacBook camera! It all started a few years back when Mark Zuckerberg was...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Now Google Invests In Jio: Acquires 7.7% Stake

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
After Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, and many others, now Google invests in Jio. The US-based internet giant Google will acquire 7.7% stake in...
Read more

Google Investment in Jio Platforms: The Big Announcement Of Tomorrow?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Update: 15 July 2020: Reliance has officially confirmed $4.5 billion investment from Google in Jio Platforms. Google is acquiring 7.7% stake in...
Read more

Google’s New Announcement For India Is Making Heads Turned!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The digital economy of India is all set to receive a massive boost after the head-turning announcement that Google made today!
Read more

Qualcomm Ventures Invests In Jio: A Masterstroke To Dominate 5G Market In India!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you thought Reliance’s hot streak of selling stakes in Jio Platforms was over after 12 deals with Intel Corporation’s investment arm...
Read more

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the number of gamers in the...
Read more

PayU Layoffs Employees Of PaySense, The Startup Acquired 6 Months Ago!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 1
Naspers-owned fintech major PayU has decided to layoff a sizeable number of employees of PaySense, the electronic credit firm it acquired in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.