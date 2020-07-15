BriefTechnology
Updated:

Freshers Job Not A Distant Dream: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers!

By Dazeinfo
205
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 1

Worldwide Mobile Gaming App Downloads Clocked 14 Billion In Q2 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant changes to what constitutes "normal' life all over the world. With...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the...
Read more

During the ongoing testing times, jobs for freshers in the IT sector has almost dried off. However, in sharp contrast to the trend, TCS is planning to strengthen its workforce by hiring 40,000 freshers for its Indian facilities.

Companies are actively cutting corners and employees are facing the burnt of the business slowdown in almost every developed and developing market. Amidst such a situation, it’s quite surprising to learn about any new job opportunity for freshers.

Despite the revenue decline In Q1 FY’21 TCS is willing to go ahead with the plan of hiring freshers in India as well as in the US. The company is expecting to double the hiring for the US campus this year. The strategy to hire 2,000 employees for the US campus is being seen as an effort to reduce the dependence on H1-B and L-1 work visas, which is increasingly becoming challenging for all the Indian tech companies operating in the US.

Advertisements

TCS seems to be quite optimistic about the market revival, sooner than expected. The company is expecting that the market will start recovering from the second half of the year and the job portals would be, once again, flooded with the listing of job opportunities for freshers. Hence, unlike many other companies, the strategy of TCS to build from the bottom hasn’t changed, albeit the figures of freshers hiring may vary by 5% – 10%.

In the US, TCS is planning to hire freshers along with engineers. Top Business Schools in the US are already engaging with the company to fulfill the demand. TCS has, so far, hired over 20,000 Americans for its US operations since 2014.

The top management of the company, however, is not very happy with the decision of Donald Trump in regard to H1-B Visa. In a bid to create more employments for Americans first, the US president has recently passed an executive order on the suspension of H1-B Visa which allows foreign nationals to work in the US. India is expected to face the maximum impact as about two-third of the Via Holders in the US are Indians.

Many homegrown US companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon, are already protesting against the decision. However, given to the current unemployment situation and shaken economic conditions in the US, companies have slowly working in the direction to abide by the new norms to keep their operations smooth.

TCS also stated that despite all the tough economic situation, due to the pandemic, TCS has honored all the 40,000 job offers made last year. The training of those freshers is already going on and they are expected to join the company by the end of July.

Advertisements

“Some 8,000 to 11,000 recruits undertake online assessments every week. Over 8,000 fresher recruits completed one or more digital certifications before joining”, TCS EVP & global HR head Milind Lakkad said.

He also mentioned that besides hiring freshers, the company is also in the process of hiring 100 senior professionals for various roles in the organization.

The company is reportedly working on upgrading its infrastructure and processes suitable to work from home. As the company is aiming to have 75% of its workforce working from home by 2025, it’s essential that all the issues and challenges, related to work-from-home must be ironed out until then.

Previous articleGoogle Investment in Jio Platforms: The Big Announcement Of Tomorrow?
Next articleNow Google Invests In Jio: Acquires 7.7% Stake

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Now Google Invests In Jio: Acquires 7.7% Stake

After Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, and many others, now Google invests in Jio. The US-based internet giant Google...
Read more
Brief

Freshers Job Not A Distant Dream: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers!

Dazeinfo - 0
During the ongoing testing times, jobs for freshers in the IT sector has almost dried off. However, in sharp contrast to the...
Read more
Brief

Google Investment in Jio Platforms: The Big Announcement Of Tomorrow?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, and a few others, Google is all set to invest in Jio Platforms. By now,...
Read more
Brief

Net Worth Of Mukesh Ambani Is Now Higher Than Warren Buffett, Larry Page And Elon Musk!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Guess who just happened to overtake the net worth of Warren Buffet, Elon Musk, Alphabet Inc Co-Founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page?...
Read more
Brief

Apple Strictly Warns Users Against Camera Covers!

Dazeinfo - 0
Apple users must not cover MacBook camera! It all started a few years back when Mark Zuckerberg was...
Read more
Brief

Google’s New Announcement For India Is Making Heads Turned!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The digital economy of India is all set to receive a massive boost after the head-turning announcement that Google made today!
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it escalated to unprecedented levels back...
Read more

Unemployment Rate in India 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the monthly distribution of the...
Read more

Cognizant Churns it’s Workforce as Covid19 is Crashing Hard on the Economy

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 1
Once again, Cognizant layoffs employees in India. The New Jersey-based IT servicing and consulting firm Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) is levelling up their employee's...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...
Read more

TCS Annual Revenue by Segment: FY 2009 – 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the TCS annual revenue by...
Read more

TCS Annual Revenue by Region: FY 2011 – 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the TCS annual revenue by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.