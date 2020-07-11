IBM Quarterly Revenue by Type: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the IBM quarterly revenue by type, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. IBM’s total revenue in Q1 2020 declined a notable 19.3% QoQ and 3.4% YoY, to $17,571 million. A whopping 64.7% of that came from the company’s service business. IBM Services revenue declined a notable 8.45% YoY, from just $12,423 million in Q1 2019 to $11,373 million in Q1 2020.

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 887 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

On the other hand, IBM sales revenue increased an appreciable 10.1% YoY in Q1 2020, to $5,895 million. However, when compared to previous quarter, the company reported a huge 43.6% decline in its sales revenue.

IBM financing revenue also declined a notable 25.3% YoY and 0.66% QoQ during the first quarter of 2020, to $302 million.

