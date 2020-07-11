IBM Quarterly Revenue by Segment: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the IBM quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to the recently completed quarter. IBM global revenue in Q1 2020 declined a 3.4% YoY, to $17,571 million. Approximately 29.8% of that came from Cloud & Cognitive Software segment, amounting to $5,238 million during the first quarter. Nearly 4% YoY growth was primarily driven by the strong performance in Red Hat, Internet of Things, AI and in security services.

IBM revenue from global business services amounted to $4,136 million during Q1 2020, with a flat 0.4% YoY growth. Nearly half of that came from the IBM’s consulting services.

IBM revenue from Global Technology Services segment declined a notable 5.93% in Q1 2020, to $6,467 million. This decline in revenue was primarily driven by the 5.6% YoY decline in Infrastructure & Cloud Services revenue and 6.9% YoY decline in Technology Support Services revenue.

Interestingly, IBM system revenue increased 3% YoY in Q1 2020, $1,368 million, primarily driven by 9% YoY growth in System Hardware revenue.

IBM global financing revenue declined a huge 26.4% YoY, from $406 million in Q1 2019 to $299 million in Q1 2020.

