The above graph represents the IBM revenue and net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, in Q1 2020, the company reported a notable YoY and QoQ decline in its quarterly revenue and net profit. IBM global revenue clocked $17,571 million during the first quarter, with 19.3% QoQ and 3.4% YoY decline. While the net profit declined from $3,670 million in Q4 2019 to $1,175 million in Q1 2020.

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 875 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

