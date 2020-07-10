Last Updated:

IBM Revenue and Net Income by Quarter

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of IBM's global revenue and net income, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. During Q1 2020, the company reported a $17,571 million in revenue, with a net profit of $1,175 million, worldwide. That represented a huge 19.3% QoQ and 67.98% QoQ decline in revenue and profit, respectively.

More Actionable Insights

NoteIBM fiscal year starts from January

