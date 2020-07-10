IBM Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the IBM quarterly revenue by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, in Q1 2020, the company reported a notable YoY and QoQ decline in its quarterly revenue across all major regions. A whopping 46.5% of IBM’s total revenue in Q1 2020 came from Americas, amounting to $8,166 million. The region reported a notable 3.9% YoY and 21.9% QoQ decline in revenue.

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 879 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) remains the second biggest market for IBM Corp, accounted for 31.4% of the total revenue in Q1 2020. IBM quarterly revenue from EMEA declined 22.19% QoQ and 3.67% YoY, to $5,517 million during the quarter.

IBM revenue from APAC also declined 1.8% YoY, from $3,961 million in Q1 2019 to $3,888 million in Q1 2020. On a quarterly basis, the company reported 8% decline in APAC revenue. The highest-ever revenue of $6,984 million from this region was reported in Q4 2012, with 4.2% YoY growth.

