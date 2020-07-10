Last Updated:

IBM Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

The below graph represents the quarterly revenue of IBM by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, in Q1 2020, the company reported a notable YoY and QoQ decline in its quarterly revenue across all major regions. IBM revenue from Americas declined a 21.9% QoQ during first quarter, to $8,166 million.

The above graph represents the IBM quarterly revenue by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, in Q1 2020, the company reported a notable YoY and QoQ decline in its quarterly revenue across all major regions. A whopping 46.5% of IBM’s total revenue in Q1 2020 came from Americas, amounting to $8,166 million. The region reported a notable 3.9% YoY and 21.9% QoQ decline in revenue.

NoteIBM fiscal year starts from January

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) remains the second biggest market for IBM Corp, accounted for 31.4% of the total revenue in Q1 2020. IBM quarterly revenue from EMEA declined 22.19% QoQ and 3.67% YoY, to $5,517 million during the quarter.

IBM revenue from APAC also declined 1.8% YoY, from $3,961 million in Q1 2019 to $3,888 million in Q1 2020. On a quarterly basis, the company reported 8% decline in APAC revenue. The highest-ever revenue of $6,984 million from this region was reported in Q4 2012, with 4.2% YoY growth.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

