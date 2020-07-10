Last Updated:

IBM Net Income by Quarter: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

The above graph represents the IBM net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, IBM’s net profit declined a notable 26.15% YoY in Q1 2020, to $1,175 million. And, it’s a huge 67.98% decline from Q4 2019 when the company reported a net profit of $3,670 million.

Growth In IBM Quarterly Net Income

NoteIBM fiscal year starts from January

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of $6,185 million in fiscal Q4 2013, with a modest 6% YoY growth.

During the last 15 years, the fiscal Q4 2017 was the first time when IBM reported a net loss of $1,054 million, globally. That’s a significant decline from a year-ago period when the company reported a net profit of $4,501 million.

The steep decline in IBM net profit was reported in fiscal Q3 2014; the quarterly net profit declined 99.55% YoY, from $4,041 million in Q3 2013 to just $18 million.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

