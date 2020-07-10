IBM Net Income by Quarter: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the IBM net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, IBM’s net profit declined a notable 26.15% YoY in Q1 2020, to $1,175 million. And, it’s a huge 67.98% decline from Q4 2019 when the company reported a net profit of $3,670 million.

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 874 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of $6,185 million in fiscal Q4 2013, with a modest 6% YoY growth.

During the last 15 years, the fiscal Q4 2017 was the first time when IBM reported a net loss of $1,054 million, globally. That’s a significant decline from a year-ago period when the company reported a net profit of $4,501 million.

The steep decline in IBM net profit was reported in fiscal Q3 2014; the quarterly net profit declined 99.55% YoY, from $4,041 million in Q3 2013 to just $18 million.

