IBM Cost of Sales by Quarter: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of IBM's total cost of sales, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to the recently completed quarter. During the first quarter of 2020, the company reported a modest 7.12% YoY increase in its cost of sales, amounting to $1,624 million.

The above graph represents the IBM cost of sales by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported a modest 7.12% YoY increase in its cost of sales, amounting to $1,624 million during Q1 2020. However, However, when compared to the previous quarter, IBM’s total cost of sales declined 34% during the first quarter.

Cost of Sales accounted for 16.8% of IBM’s total cost of goods sold during the first quarter of 2020.

NoteIBM fiscal year starts from January

