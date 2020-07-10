IBM Cost of Sales by Quarter: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the IBM cost of sales by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported a modest 7.12% YoY increase in its cost of sales, amounting to $1,624 million during Q1 2020. However, However, when compared to the previous quarter, IBM’s total cost of sales declined 34% during the first quarter.

Cost of Sales accounted for 16.8% of IBM’s total cost of goods sold during the first quarter of 2020.

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 884 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

