More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the IBM cost of financing by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to the recently completed quarter. The total cost of financing declined a notable 31.4% YoY during the first quarter of 2020, to just $181 million. When compared to the previous quarter, the company recorded 7.2% decline in its Q1’20 financing cost.

The cost of financing accounted for 1.88% of IBM’s total cost of goods sold during Q1 2020.

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 885 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.