IBM Cash on Hand by Quarter: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

The above graph represents the IBM cash on hand by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. The total cash on hand includes cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities during the quarter. IBM has $12,017 million total cash on hand as of March 31, 2020. That was a notable decline of 33.77% or $6,126 million when compared to the year-ago period.

However, IBM’s cash pile increased an impressive 33.39% QoQ.

Growth in IBM’s Cash Reserves

The Q1 2019 was the first time when IBM’s total cash on hand surpassed $15 billion mark. The company reported $18,143 million in cash on hand, with an appreciable 37.9% YoY growth.

It is important to note that IBM’s total cash reserves reached an all-time high of $46,408 million during Q2 2019, with an astonishing 289% YoY growth. This was also the highest-ever year-over-year growth was reported in IBM cash pile. However, the cash pile declined a strong 76.4% to just $10,958 million in the following quarter itself.

