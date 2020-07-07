More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Cisco total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1995 to the recently completed quarter. The total operating expenses includes all expenses (R&D, Sales and Marketing, General and Administrative, etc.) and the total cost of sales. During FY Q3 2020, the quarterly expenses of Cisco Systems declined 9.3% YoY to $8,569 million.

Region Worldwide Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 872 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

It was fiscal Q4 2011 when Cisco quarterly operating expenses reached an all-time high of $9,739 million, with an impressive 14.4% YoY growth. About $2,520 million of that company spent on its sales and marketing of products and services, globally.

