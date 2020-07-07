Last Updated:

Cisco Total Operating Expenses by Quarter

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of Cisco Systems' total operating expenses, starting from fiscal Q1 1995 to the recently completed quarter. During FY Q3 2020, the company reported a notable 9.3% YoY decline in its operating expenses (including cost of sales), amounting to $8,569 million, worldwide.

Note: Cisco fiscal year starts from August

NoteCisco fiscal year starts from August

It was fiscal Q4 2011 when Cisco quarterly operating expenses reached an all-time high of $9,739 million, with an impressive 14.4% YoY growth. About $2,520 million of that company spent on its sales and marketing of products and services, globally.

