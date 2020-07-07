Cisco Quarterly Revenue by Segment: FY Q1 2017 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Cisco quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, over 71.7% or $8,597 million of Cisco’s total quarterly revenue in fiscal Q3 2020 came from its products’ sales. While the revenue from services clocked $3,386 million during the quarter, representing 28.3% of the total revenue. The company reports its product revenue in the following categories: Infrastructure Platforms, Applications, Security, and Other Products.

Region Worldwide Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 871 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

Cisco revenue from Infrastructure Platforms declined nearly 14.8% YoY during the third fiscal quarter, amounting to $6,429 million. The decline in Infrastructure platforms revenue was primarily driven by the decline in campus switching and data center switching revenue, sales of routing products, and wireless products. Infrastructure Platforms accounted for approximately 53.7% of the company’s total revenue in FY Q3 2020.

Cisco quarterly revenue from Applications product segment also declined to $1,363 million in FY Q3 2020, from $1,431 million in FY Q3 2019 – representing 4.75% YoY growth.

Cisco revenue in Security product segment increased from $707 million in FY Q3 2019 to $776 million in FY Q3 2020. The 9.8% YoY growth was driven by strong sales of the company’s unified threat management, identity and access, advanced threat security products.

