Cisco Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2012 – Q3 2020

The above graph represents the Cisco quarterly revenue by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2012 to the recently completed quarter. During the fiscal third quarter ended April 25, 2020, Cisco quarterly revenue amounted to $11,983 million, with a notable 7.52% YoY decline. A whopping 59.4% of that came from the Americas region. Cisco quarterly revenue from Americas declined a 7.52% YoY during FY Q3 2020, to $7,116 million. However, on a quarterly basis, the company reported 1.47% increase in its Americas revenue.

Region Americas, EMEA, APJC Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 870 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

Out of the total Americas revenue, about $6.3 billion came from the United States.

Cisco quarterly revenue from EMEA also declined from $3,356 million in FY Q3 2019 to $3,136 million in FY Q3 2020 – representing a 6.56% YoY decline. The region accounted for over 26% of the company’s total revenue.

Cisco quarterly revenue from APJC region (Asia Pacific, Japan and China) clocked $1,730 million in FY Q3 2020, with a decline of 9.28% YoY and 6.94% QoQ. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $2,115 million from this region, with 5.5% YoY growth.

