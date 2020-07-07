Cisco Operating Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 1995 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Cisco operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1995 to the recently completed quarter. During fiscal Q3 2020, the company spent about $4,357 million on operating activities such as research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, etc. Cisco sales and marketing expenses amounted to $2,192 million in FY Q3 2020, representing 18.3% of its total quarterly revenue.

Cisco Quarterly Operating Expenses by Type

Region Worldwide Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 867 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

It was fiscal Q4 2015 when the quarterly sales and marketing expenses of Cisco Systems reached an all-time high of $2,549 million, globally.

Cisco R&D expenses declined a notable 6.8% YoY in FY Q3 2020, to $1,546 million. The R&D expenses accounted for 12.9% of Cisco’s total quarterly revenue. During fiscal Q4 2019, the company’s research and development expenses surged 7.8% YoY to $1,753 million – the highest-ever till date.

Cisco general and administrative expenses also declined to $457 million in FY Q3 2020, from $541 million in FY Q3 2019. That’s representing a notable 15.5% YoY decline.

Cisco incurred restructuring and other charges of $128 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, increased from just $18 million compared to a year-ago period. These charges were primarily cash-based and consisted of employee severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other costs.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.