More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Cisco cash reserves by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the recently completed quarter. Cisco cash on hand declined a notable 17.5% YoY during fiscal Q3 2020, to $28,574 million. However, the company added $1,512 million cash in its pile when compared to the previous quarter.

Region Worldwide Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 869 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

The total cash reserves of Cisco Systems consists of cash, cash equivalents and short/long term investments during a particular quarter.

It is important to note that in fiscal Q2 2018, Cisco had a whopping $73,683 million cash in reserve – the highest-ever till date. Out of those, about $17,624 were cash and cash equivalents, $54,439 million were fixed income securities and rest $1,620 million were publicly traded equity securities.

Cisco’s total cash on hand surpassed $50 billion ($50,610 million to be precise) milestone for the first time in fiscal Q4 2013, with 3.89% YoY growth.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.