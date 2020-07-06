Cisco Total Cost of Sales by Quarter: FY Q1 1995 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Cisco total cost of sales by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1995 to the recently completed quarter. In fiscal Q3 2020, Cisco quarterly cost of sales amounted to $4,212 million, with a notable decline of 11.97% YoY.

Cisco quarterly revenue was $11,983 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Region Worldwide Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 866 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

The graph shows the Cisco’s total cost of sales associated with the company’s products and services during the quarter.

In fiscal Q2 2014, the total cost of products and services sales increased 9.44% YoY to an all-time high of $5,204 million.

