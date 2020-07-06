Last Updated:

Cisco Revenue and Net Income by Quarter

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of Cisco Systems' global revenue and net income, starting from fiscal Q1 1995 to the recently completed quarter. During fiscal Q3 2020, the company generated about $11,983 million in revenue, with a net profit of $2,774 million.

Cisco Quarterly Revenue vs Net Income: History

RegionWorldwide
SourceCisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings
Graph ID865
NoteCisco fiscal year starts from August

In fiscal Q4 2019, Cisco reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $13,428 million, with 4.55% YoY growth. Despite that, the company’s net profit declined a huge 42% YoY to $2,206 million during the fourth quarter.

In fiscal Q4 2008, the global revenue of Cisco Systems surpassed $10 billion mark for the first time. The company recorded 9.87% YoY growth in its revenue, amounting to $10,364 million ($10.4 billion). During the quarter, the company generated $2,014 million ($2 billion) in net profit.

As the graph shows, Cisco quarterly revenue and net profit, both have been declining for the last few years.

