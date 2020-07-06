More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Cisco revenue and net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1995 to the recently completed quarter. Cisco quarterly revenue and net profit, both declined a notable 7.52% YoY and 8.87% YoY during fiscal Q3 2020, respectively. The company reported nearly $11,983 million in global revenue, with a net income of $2,774 million.

Cisco Quarterly Revenue vs Net Income: History

Region Worldwide Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 865 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

In fiscal Q4 2019, Cisco reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $13,428 million, with 4.55% YoY growth. Despite that, the company’s net profit declined a huge 42% YoY to $2,206 million during the fourth quarter.

In fiscal Q4 2008, the global revenue of Cisco Systems surpassed $10 billion mark for the first time. The company recorded 9.87% YoY growth in its revenue, amounting to $10,364 million ($10.4 billion). During the quarter, the company generated $2,014 million ($2 billion) in net profit.

As the graph shows, Cisco quarterly revenue and net profit, both have been declining for the last few years.

