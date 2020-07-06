Cisco Net Income by Quarter: FY Q1 1995 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Cisco net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1995 to the recently completed quarter. During fiscal Q3 2020, the company reported a notable 8.87% YoY decline in its quarterly net income, amounting to $2,774 million. When compared to the previous quarter, Cisco net income declined 3.6%.

Cisco Quarterly Net Income: History

Region Worldwide Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 864 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

As the graph shows, it was fiscal Q4 2018 when Cisco net profit reached an all-time high of $3,803 million, with a strong 56.9% YoY and 41.3% QoQ growth.

Surprisingly, during the second quarter ended on January 27, 2018, Cisco reported a huge net loss of $8,778 million ($8.8 billion), primarily due to the $11.1 billion provisional tax expense related to the Tax Act, comprised of $9.0 billion U.S. transition tax, $1.2 billion of foreign withholding tax, and $0.9 billion of net deferred tax assets re-measurement.

It is important to note that Cisco achieved its first over $1 billion net profit in fiscal Q1 2004. The total net profit surged 75.7% YoY to $1,086 million. However, in the following year, the company’s net profit declined to $724 million.

In just 4 years, the tech giant achieved another milestone; the quarterly net income of Cisco Systems surpassed $2 billion mark for the first time in fiscal Q1 2008.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.