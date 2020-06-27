BriefInternet
Updated:

Google To Start Paying News Publishers For Showing Content In Search Result

By Merlyn Shelley
332
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many...
Read more
BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

Google To Start Paying News Publishers For Showing Content In Search Result

After several discussions and negotiations, the mighty Google has finally announced the much-awaited good news for "selected"...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Prominent US Companies To Be Exempted From Strict Import Screening

Amid the strained Indo-China geopolitical relationship, the security around the Indian ports and airports have been tightened...
Read more

After several discussions and negotiations, the mighty Google has finally announced the much-awaited good news for “selected” publishers.

Yes, Google has now decided to bolster the active news industry who are trying hard to make people informed about tough situations prevailing across the world. Be it the ongoing pandemic, or racial injustices thriving in the crisis; Google is going to support the digital journalism industry and publishers who cover such news and distribute it to the society.

Though it seemed to be a constructive plan in crisis, we have to know about its hardcore facts behind it! Let’s find out now!

Advertisements

This is a new licensing program initiated by the tech giant to pay publishers who are distributing high-quality content which gives the reader a unique experience of the news. This program is supposed to be launched in the latter part of this year under “Google News and Discover”. As a start, this program would benefit the publishers in Germany, Australia, and Brazil, whereas the company stressed the point of expanding the program to more countries shortly.

As there is no explicit handbook on the program or the product, but it seems to be a peer competitor for Apple News.

Google also mentioned that it would provide free access to readers for the paywalled content. Google VP of Product for News, Brad Bender, States that, 

“This will let paywalled publishers grow their audiences and open an opportunity for people to read the content they might not ordinarily see.”

Now, let’s look into to the core part of knowing the facts behind the Google’s new plan. Though it seems Google is executing all these for the publisher’s good and helping to boost journalism in this crisis struck digital era, but actually it was not so. The mighty tech company is accumulating a massive ad revenue by just displaying ads in their search query, but those publishers would earn only some revenue when they got any conversions from their website. Where by the last fiscal year 2019 alone, Google had a massive profit of $98.11 billion in ad revenue; only from search queries.

Hence the AntiTrust regulators were hitting hard on Google for reusing the publisher’s content and not sharing the revenue. So the mighty Google was pushed extremities on introducing this new licensing program.

Advertisements

What Makes Google to Formulate this Idea?

Google had no plans to pay the news publishers, but along with the pressures from antitrust regulators, the advertising revenues for the news publishers were considerably declined by the time. Taking this into account of the news publishers who are financially stressed, Google had put forward this effective plan to bolster the publishers on economic ground. The company also mentioned its financial support to 5,300+ local publications across the world as a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund for those publishers are affected by the Covid-19 economic stress. It also initiated the ad-serving fee waiver and $15m funding to support the local news campaign.

Antitrust authorities of France and Germany were defending the tech giant for a considerable share of revenue in reusing their publisher’s content. Germany had created a “Collective boycott” over Facebook and Google to share their ad revenue.

Moreover, Google’s program is intending only for selective publishers, which means again Google has a control on who the company has to pay. Google being the dominant player in the web search engine industry that processes about a whopping 83,789 search queries every second, it’s every move stands autocratic. 

News Corp Australasia Executive Chairman Michael Miller mentioned this Google’s move to be a welcoming effort, but it also indicates the company’s inquisitiveness over social issues.

It is to note that the financial deals still seem to be opaque. Media researcher Rasmus Kleis Nielsen cited that this program would benefit only a small group of big publishers in the industry.

It seems Google’s new plans are just to relax the pressures from antitrust regulators. It is still a topic of concern whether this licensing program is designed to benefit those hard-working and financially stressed news publishers.

Previous articleProminent US Companies To Be Exempted From Strict Import Screening
Next articleSocial Media Influencers On Hackers’ Target: 100,000 Accounts Leaked On Dark Web!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Social Media Influencers On Hackers’ Target: 100,000 Accounts Leaked On Dark Web!

With influencer marketing and sponsored content being on the rise, more and more content creators, some even...
Read more
Brief

Google To Start Paying News Publishers For Showing Content In Search Result

Merlyn Shelley - 0
After several discussions and negotiations, the mighty Google has finally announced the much-awaited good news for "selected" publishers. Yes,...
Read more
Brief

Prominent US Companies To Be Exempted From Strict Import Screening

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amid the strained Indo-China geopolitical relationship, the security around the Indian ports and airports have been tightened and increased. Now, shipments from...
Read more
Brief

Will The Licence Fee Cut Trigger A Price War Among Wired Broadband Service Providers In India?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who uses a wired broadband connection at home, then this may excite you much. In recent news, it...
Read more
Brief

China’s Xiaomi Is Covering Itself With “Made in India” Posters

Merlyn Shelley - 0
China-based, the fourth-largest smartphone maker, Xiaomi is making desperate attempts to prove itself as much Indian as any other homegrown company is....
Read more
Brief

The Deadline to Link Aadhaar Card With Pan Card Extended, But it Remains Inevitable

Khushi Rebekah - 0
You must link Aadhaar with PAN card, the government has reiterated once again! In the 2017 budget, the government...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

A Former Google Employee Topples Jack Ma To Become China’s Second Richest Man!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Guess who just happened to overtake Jack Ma - Founder of Alibaba Group - as the second-richest man in China? No, it...
Read more

Google Keen Could Be The Future Of Internet Browsing!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The Search Engine Behemoth Google Inc. has enlisted a well-curated tool today called 'Keen' that is capable of collecting all the information...
Read more

Google Chrome Extensions Found Spying On Users: A Serious Privacy Threat Uncovered!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Google Chrome, the dominant partaker which accounts for two-thirds of the web browser industry, has now detected a severe threat of spying...
Read more

Google’ New Startup Program Provides A Big Growth Opportunity To Many Indian Startups

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Google is now divulging a curative support program exclusive for Indian Startup companies in the midst of the new typical COVID19 crisis....
Read more

Google to Make A Major Change With The Next Release of Chrome Browser

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The search engine behemoth Google is all set to introduce a few major updates with the new version of its Chrome browser,...
Read more

Google Warns You To Uninstall These Popular Android Apps Immediately!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are an Android smartphone user who is hooked on using beauty apps for slapping on new filters on photos and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.