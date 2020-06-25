BriefTechnologyTelecom
Updated:

Will The Licence Fee Cut Trigger A Price War Among Wired Broadband Service Providers In India?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will The Absence Of Chinese Funding Cripple The Indian Startup Ecosystem?

The Indian startup ecosystem, amid the growing tensions between India and China’s relationship from the past few...
Read more
BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

The New E-commerce Policy: The First Step To Stave Off Chinese Companies from India?

The recent border clash between India and China, where India lost the precious lives of 20 soldiers,...
Read more

If you are someone who uses a wired broadband connection at home, then this may excite you much. In recent news, it has been found out that the Indian government is all set to greenlight a plan which will cut license fee on fixed-line broadband services to households.

According to the news reports, this particular proposal has been able to garner the complete approval of the Digital Communications Commission which the ultimate decision-making body in the Department of Telecommunications. Now, it is likely to be heading towards the Cabinet for its final approval this week.

People who are familiar with this ongoing engagement have informed that the Government is going to slash the license fee on the adjusted gross revenue earned from households for providing fixed-line broadband services to a 1 rupee per year per circle. Thus, close to Rs 5000 crores will have to be forgone by the Government when this plan comes into force. 

Advertisements

Now, one important thing which needs to be taken note of is the fact that this plan won’t be making any changes in services provided to commercial users. This move by the Government probably banks on a 2019 report which stated that a 10% increase in fixed-line broadband internet can lead to an increase of 1.9% in gross domestic per capita

Until now, DoT aka the Department of Telecommunications has been minting about Rs 900 crore annually as licence fees from broadband services. This is something which is paid by operators at 8% of their adjusted gross revenue. Therefore, via this plan, the Government aims to help service providers widen their coverage at much lower costs.

Currently, the fixed broadband penetration in India is only at 6.1%, and this can be easily bumped up to more than double in the next few years. One can compare India’s current penetration level to that of China which has a whopping 86% penetration when it comes to fixed broadband. 

Players Who Stand To Gain The Most From This Plan

When it comes to broadband service providers, both in the wired and wireless category, the biggest players in India are the State-owned BSNL, Bharti Airtel, ACT Fibrenet and Reliance’s Jio.

As per the data from TRAI aka Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, there were 661.94 million broadband subscribers in India by the end of 2019. Nearly 97% of those are wireless broadband subscribers, and just 3% are on wired broadband lines, amounting to 19.14 million.

Advertisements

Now, the wired broadband segment in the country is dominated by the State-owned BSNL with 8.23 million subscribers followed by Airtel with 2.43 million users. ACT, the third biggest player, had 1.54 million users. Hathway’s subscriber count stood at 0.92 million. Lastly, Reliance Jio’s wired broadband service JioFiber stood at the fifth position with the total number of wired broadband users pegged at 0.84 million as it was recently launched and still in its nascent stage. Besides these top five, there are many regional and small players as well who provide wired broadband services in various cities.

Analysts believe that even though all broadband players undoubtedly stand to benefit from this proposed fee cut, it is Jio which may end up reaping the most out of it. This is simply because it already offers lucrative offers and add-ons such as premium streaming services bundled with free high-definition televisions and set-top boxes for lifetime subscribers. Thus, the only question that now remains to be answered is – whether the wired broadband service providers will be extending this relief in government fees to its users by lowering the prices on their plans!

Only after the proposed license fee cut to broadband service providers becomes a reality we will come to know how exactly the benefits would be passed on to customers. The price war is already on and with the increasing consumption of home internet due to Covid-19 that has forced over 80% of employees to work from home, every broadband service provider wants to acquire as much market as possible in a short span of time. It would also be interesting to see which player reaps the maximum benefit from the proposed cut in license fees. Will this trigger another war price war – something similar to the one after the debut of Reliance Jio in the market. We leave you with some food for thought.

We will keep you updated on all future developments until then stay tuned.

Previous articleChina’s Xiaomi Is Covering Itself With “Made in India” Posters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will The Licence Fee Cut Trigger A Price War Among Wired Broadband Service Providers In India?

If you are someone who uses a wired broadband connection at home, then this may excite you...
Read more
Brief

China’s Xiaomi Is Covering Itself With “Made in India” Posters

Merlyn Shelley - 0
China-based, the fourth-largest smartphone maker, Xiaomi is making desperate attempts to prove itself as much Indian as any other homegrown company is....
Read more
Brief

The Deadline to Link Aadhaar Card With Pan Card Extended, But it Remains Inevitable

Khushi Rebekah - 0
You must link Aadhaar with PAN card, the government has reiterated once again! In the 2017 budget, the government...
Read more
Brief

Cognizant Churns it’s Workforce as Covid19 is Crashing Hard on the Economy

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Once again, Cognizant layoffs employees in India. The New Jersey-based IT servicing and consulting firm Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) is levelling up their employee's...
Read more
Brief

Can Indian Startups Afford to Turn their Backs on China?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Indo-China relationship has been excessively strained these past few months, owing to a change in India's FDI policy and the border...
Read more
Brief

Xiaomi To Take Smartphone Camera Technology To A Whole New Level

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Xiaomi (SEHK: 1810) is rejuvenating the slider camera feature in a brand new way to make the best use of the screen...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Internet Subscribers in India by Broadband & Narrowband

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the...
Read more

Number of Internet Subscribers In India by Quarter

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the QoQ growth in the...
Read more

Subscriber Base of India’s Top 10 ISPs by Quarter

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the subscriber base of India's...
Read more

Number of Broadband Subscribers In India, by Type

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the number of broadband subscribers...
Read more

Total Number of Broadband Subscribers In India by Month

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the total number of broadband...
Read more

After a Stagnant Growth, Is The Indian Wireline Broadband Heading For A Stronger Revenue Opportunity?

Brief Divya Nayak - 0
With all the buzz being garnered in by internet-savvy population of India, one may think that wireline broadband subscriber base in India has stalled....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.