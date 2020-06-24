Xiaomi To Take Smartphone Camera Technology To A Whole New Level

Xiaomi (SEHK: 1810) is rejuvenating the slider camera feature in a brand new way to make the best use of the screen size, and also to increase the screen to body ratio in their upcoming smartphone models.

The camera breadth and screen to body ratio are an attractive feature in today’s smartphone industry. Vivo Nex was the first to introduce the novel pop-up or slider or motorised or retractable front camera into the market. After its pioneering effort on camera technology which was remarked as the evolution of slider smartphones, all the other Chinese peer competitors were on the lane to catch up the market with the motorised hardware that allows users to capture the moment more precisely. Following it, Oppo launched Find X with exact slider feature but encompassing both the front and rear cameras.

Now, Xiaomi is taking the innovation to the next level by introducing the new slider panel in their smartphone that encloses three cameras (one front and two rear).

Advertisements

Yes, this is a contemporary concept of Xiaomi to increase the screen to body ratio and ultimately, the screen size in all of its futuristic smartphone models. This idea elevates the phone’s look, the camera’s breadth and also the screen-to-body ratio.

A recent patent filed by Xiaomi clearly indicates that the company is willing to take the competition to a whole new level. According to the patent, first identified by pigtou, the picture signifies a vertical strip like component which is holding all the three cameras intact. The patent’s image also suggests one open spot for the rear module to slide up over the edge of the phone. With this design, we could easily catch on the peeking front camera for selfies. This structure also ensures the “bezel-free” aesthetic look to the smartphone.

Xiaomi was working way hard to increase the screen size in its smartphone models without making the whole device bulky or look ugly. Last year the company registered the patent with quad rear cameras and sliding front notch. Also, the company previously modified the display proximity sensors and microphones of their Mi Mix smartphones, to reach a 95% plus screen-to-body ratio. But this bezel-free, pop up camera adds the laurel to all its efforts.

The camera resolution still looks shady in the patent, though. Xiaomi introduced 108MP resolution camera with 64MP and 48MP sensors on its rear side in the latest flagship model. It is hoped that the proposed rear module in the patent would help the company to introduce smartphones having a front camera with larger breadth and resolution too.

However, this exclusive rear component is not new in the smartphone industry. Samsung and Oppo have also used this exact methodology to increase their screen to body ratio in their models. Moreover, in those models, the entire rear component was designed to slide upwards for selfies.

Advertisements

Also, in Asus Zenphone 6, the rear camera flips itself to shoot selfies.

The prominent players in the smartphone industry had been trying and testing various means like the slider camera to enhance the screen-to-body ratio on their upcoming models. For now, Oppo Find X has 86.9% screen to body ratio, and Samsung Galaxy A80 had 85.76%.

Xiaomi is trying to achieve more screen-to-body ratio with this new revolutionary way of rear camera usage. With this feature, it is expected that they ideally can produce a way higher than its Mi Mix Alpha version which was claimed to give 180.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Now you may be wondering about what could be advantages for smartphone users by having a smartphone with a slider rear camera. Yes, to nourish your curiosity, this feature can back off from the earlier front cameras that, always barely facing you even when you are not taking selfies. Secondly, the bezel effect that staves off most of your screen’s utility area is regained here. Last but not least is the phone’s aesthetic look and much higher resolutions for selfies.