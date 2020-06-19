The New E-commerce Policy: The First Step To Stave Off Chinese Companies from India?

The recent border clash between India and China, where India lost the precious lives of 20 soldiers, could have a far-reaching impact. Now, Indian Commerce and Industry Ministry is considering to take some severe measures to weed off all the ‘Made in China’ products in the homeland.

Yes, it’s been a quite hard time after the unusual Covid19 outbreak which originated from China that devastated almost every lifestyle around the globe. Then this hideously planned border attack on India had phenomenally made China get in the bad books of the traders and ordinary people across the nation.

So, the government of India is making some significant measures to stave off ultimately all the Chinese products out of the nation. Obviously, this move is to honour those 20 soldiers martyred in the horrible confrontation.

Okay, let’s look into the steps the Indian government is planning to put forward.

The Indian government is drafting a constructive e-commerce policy as an aftermath of the border clash. These measures are not only to shun the Chinese dominance in the trade industry of India but also to pave the way for all-new revamped e-commerce trade structure, new jobs, and promoting the products of the homeland. Sounds to be a constructive move, isn’t it?

“We will mandate eCommerce players to display whether a product is made in India or not. We are actively looking to enable that. This will help cut out Chinese goods,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry states that.

So now, shortly, all the online shoppers will have the label in all e-commerce portals to denote whether the product is ‘Made in India’ or not. This is a demanding measure taken by the Indian government to curb all the Chinese made products across the country.

India is planning to make this mandatory and critical for all the online vendors and marketplaces to disclose the buyers whether the product they buy from the online platform is made in India or not as the Indian government is seeking to shut off the Chinese imports permanently.

Needless to mention, such move will have significant impact on the sales of China made products as sizeable number of shoppers may distance away themselves from buying those products to show their solidarity and respect to martyrs.

Chinese companies are constantly strengthening their presence in India. Hence, it is an awakening call for all Indians to know about the profits made by China in the initial 11 months of the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020. Yes, China was having a surplus of trade with India, which amounts to about $47 billion. That’s a hefty profit we were giving them!

The under-consideration change in the part of the e-commerce policy is proposed to be a “homemade check” that is given to consumers on deciding upon the homemade products. Furthermore, the Indian government asserts that the idea would be rolled out on the public domain for the citizen’s comments on drafting the e-commerce policy against Chinese goods in India.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade last year framed “The Draft National eCommerce Policy”, which demanded e-commerce corporations to display the detailed information about the seller on all the products of the concerned online marketplace. The draft also proposes to come in sure of the full name of the corresponding legal commodity, its verified address and the immediate contact details must be furnished to the common public.

The draft also states that marketplaces would verify the originality of the product (ensure it’s not counterfeit), quality, genuineness and the accessibility before letting out the product in the market.

The experts also welcomed the governments’ move positively with regards to illustrating the homemade label on the goods. Also mentioned that this clause would support the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission that will bring back economic growth in India amid the global crisis.

An e-commerce expert quotes this move would touch the sentiments of the people of India and also conveys the country’s message loud and clear on self-reliance and awakens people on what they are buying online very quickly.

The draft policy also ascertains the pitch with a note that the powerful regulator will penalise those who circulate misinformation. This productive plan of the Commerce and Industry Ministry ultimately intends for the advancement of the e-commerce industry, more new jobs in the country, enhancing rural productivity and does elevate the country’s eCommerce exports wing.