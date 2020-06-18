BriefStartups
Google’ New Startup Program Provides A Big Growth Opportunity To Many Indian Startups

By Merlyn Shelley
Google is now divulging a curative support program exclusive for Indian Startup companies in the midst of the new typical COVID19 crisis. This startup accelerator program proposes a way lot of pragmatic solutions to the ardent Indian startup firms that are going through this unprecedented global crisis due to the pandemic.

Yes, the new normal comes with a lot of real practical challenges which needs to be addressed by the mighty players in the industry. This Wednesday, the tech giant Google introduced a brand new creative support program for Indian startups to leverage the challenging situation post Covid19 crisis.

This is undoubtedly an extended programme of the already existing Google for Startup Accelerator which was first commenced in the year 2011. Formerly, it was called Google for Entrepreneurs, which provides exclusive tools, solutions and especially mentor guidance at every stage of the startup. The goal of the program is to give a wholesome mentorship to the startup community. 

In India, this accelerator program was launched as Google Launchpad Accelerator. This year it was renamed as Google for Startup Accelerator India 2020. This program is exclusively for outstanding Indian startups that propose to solve real-life problems through Artificial Intelligence(AI) and Machine Learning(ML) solutions. The startups can be succeeded from Google’s mentorship and support solutions like cloud, UX, AI/ML, Android, Web Product and Marketing Strategies. This is the fourth batch of the induction programme for startup companies in India. Earlier through this programme, Google has mentored over 60 startups in the Indian market.

Now amid the global pandemic, Google opens the door for applications from the startups in India. This time Google focuses on the delicate sectors like health-tech, fin-tech, SaaS-based startups, edu-tech, retail enterprises and agri-tech, as stated by the company where these sectors are found to be most affected by the prevailing Covid19 pandemic and would play a significant role in the post-Coronavirus era, as per the company’s latest research.

Google would assist these selected startup companies through workshops in improving their in-house technology stack, help formulate their product and business strategy, the sustainability of digital marketing techniques with industry-level competency and more importantly the systems to handle the socio-economic crisis like the one which prevails now.

The next batch of incubation is supposed to commence from August 2020, and the application for the programme starts by the fag end of this month, that is, 30th of June. This might be the excellent opportunity for these young companies to soar in the crisis.

Google for Startups Accelerator programme manager, Mr.G.Paul Ravindranath stated that Google has been working with the founders of over 250 startups in India to scan the needs and challenges faced by them carefully. Those observations are also recorded with the all-new Playbook. Yes, along with this call for applications, Google declared the launch of the ‘Emerging stronger: Playbook’ exclusively for startup companies to face this impending Covid19 disaster. This playbook was adopted to apprehend the inputs from these startup companies in these two months of Google’s evaluation of the current situation. This new experimental activity with the handy playbook is expected to assist the broader startup ecosystem as informed by the programme manager.

 The company also conducted consultations with experts, mentors and VC teams to arrive at a reasonable solution that could help these startups to survive and come out with flying colours in this terrific global crisis.

Apart from this exclusive accelerator program, Google is open to offering help for startup companies with its other partner and mentor network programme.

