BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Flipkart All Set To Take On JioMart With 90-Minutes Hyperlocal Delivery Offering

By Merlyn Shelley
9
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Man Behind The Head-Turning Reliance Jio -Facebook Deal, Not Just Ambani Alone!

If you have been keeping up with the latest developments of Reliance Jio Platforms, you already know...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Startup Unicorns In India: Back To The Renegotiation Table

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic led to many Indian startup unicorns facing massive business slowdown which...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Is Netflix’s New Deal The Ticket To Its Success In The Indian Streaming Market?

Reuters reported yesterday that online video streaming titan Netflix is in the process of negotiating a multi-year...
Read more

The Walmart owned e-commerce retailer, Flipkart is unwinding an ice-breaking debut of 90 minutes Hyperlocal delivery offer to stand out in the online retail market.

You might be intrigued by the term “Hyperlocal” here. Yes, it is a striking word used to denote the proposed 90-minutes fastest delivery system by collecting the goods from nearby local stores and also from the company’s own fulfilment centres.

The ardent online retail player Flipkart is specialising in the hyperlocal category to make a remarkable impression in the market amidst its peer competitors; Reliance owned Jiomart and the e-commerce behemoth Amazon Pantry who are let out to the offline retail environment. The Flipkart plans to start with the grocery delivery services to gain strength in the fastest delivery offering.

Advertisements

Flipkart’s strategy of Hyperlocal delivery is formulated by partnering with the Indian logistics startup Shadowfax which raised $60 million in the latest round led by Flipkart. The Bangalore based startup has so far raised $100 million in total. The logistic startups is much expected to shoulder the efforts of Flipkart shortly with the last mile delivery network across the country.

Flipkart initiated a series D funding to this four-year-old Bengaluru based logistics startup Shadowfax who is guaranteeing a full functional India’s fastest delivery system.

Whereas the proposed plan is just a month away, but there is a long term prospect to deliver all kinds of goods in the 90-minute timeframe, as per the sources.

Furthermore, Flipkart and Shadowfax did not like to comment on the procedure of operation but as a point to start this venture, both the companies would begin with the delivery of goods from Flipkart’s warehouse and the neighbourhood stores. Also, there are plans to slowly expand the potential to contemporary retailers in a specific area, as per the sources on anonymity.

This COVID19 crisis is now creating the ‘new normal’ in every industry. As far as the retail industry, the offline and the online trades are collaborating to achieve the best in this challenging situation.

Advertisements

Earlier in the lockdown phase by March, Flipkart was about to restart its grocery delivery service with its Supermarket services. But it was done with strict guidelines issued by the government on the transit of goods and services. Even in May this year, Flipkart was planning for online sales to recover the losses accrued during the lockdown phase. Now, after some relaxation from lockdown, this brand new industry-ready program is proposed to arrive in the great feat.

The popular businesses are hugely involved with the online channels as a long term strategy to accelerate demand and cogency in this tough situation.

The move by Flipkart is being seen as a counter initiative to JioMart which is expected to leverage on Facebook-owned WhatsApp after the recent investment of $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms by Facebook. However, JioMart is caught in delivery challenges and has halted its operations. Flipkart apparently wants to make the most of the situation and would like to capture the market before JioMart starts operating with full force.

This proposed hyperlocal delivery service from Flipkart is expected to launch in Bengaluru first as a pilot project until the company’s very famous Big Billion sales scheduled by October every year. And later on, maybe it can be expanded to other capital cities of the country.

Previous articleSurge In Video Consumption in India Has Triggered Investors Interest In Video Apps

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

Flipkart All Set To Take On JioMart With 90-Minutes Hyperlocal Delivery Offering

The Walmart owned e-commerce retailer, Flipkart is unwinding an ice-breaking debut of 90 minutes Hyperlocal delivery offer...
Read more
Brief

Surge In Video Consumption in India Has Triggered Investors Interest In Video Apps

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The descent into a ‘new normal’ because of the coronavirus pandemic has given rise to a different pattern of consumer behaviour. During...
Read more
Brief

India Online Shoppers: From 100 Million in 2020 to 350 Million by 2025

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The number of online shoppers in India will rise at rapid pace in the next five years. India's online...
Read more
Brief

Google to Make A Major Change With The Next Release of Chrome Browser

Merlyn Shelley - 0
The Search Engine Behemoth Google is all set to introduce a few major updates with the new version of its Chrome browser,...
Read more
Brief

Google Warns You To Uninstall These Popular Android Apps Immediately!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are an Android smartphone user who is hooked on using beauty apps for slapping on new filters on photos and...
Read more
Brief

The Outrageous Plan By eBay Executives To Silence Critics!

Merlyn Shelley - 0
One of the largest online shopping portal eBay is attracting bad press, once again. Few of the top executives...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Surge In Video Consumption in India Has Triggered Investors Interest In Video Apps

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The descent into a ‘new normal’ because of the coronavirus pandemic has given rise to a different pattern of consumer behaviour. During...
Read more

Startup Unicorns In India: Back To The Renegotiation Table

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic led to many Indian startup unicorns facing massive business slowdown which then led to humongous losses....
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

10 Most Visited Websites by Internet Users in India

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the top 10 websites in...
Read more

Major Investments in Reliance Jio 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents all major investments in Reliance...
Read more

Top Indian Cities by Flexible Space Stock In 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the top Indian cities by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.