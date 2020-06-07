Digital Video Viewers in India by Year: 2017 – 2021

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of digital video viewers in India by year. Interestingly, the country continues to witness a significant growth in the number of digital video viewers as the cheap data plans flood the market of 1.3 billion people. According to eMarketer, India will be a home of 330.5 million digital video viewers by the end of 2020. That shows an impressive 13.6% YoY growth in the online video viewers.

Region India Source eMarketer Graph Id 858

