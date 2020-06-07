Last Updated:

Digital Video Viewers in India by Year: 2017 – 2021

The below graph represents the growth in the number of digital video viewers in India by year. Interestingly, the country continues to witness a significant growth in the number of digital video viewers as cheap data plans flood the market of 1.3 billion people. By the end of 2020, India will be a home of 330.5 million digital video viewers.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of digital video viewers in India by year. Interestingly, the country continues to witness a significant growth in the number of digital video viewers as the cheap data plans flood the market of 1.3 billion people. According to eMarketer, India will be a home of 330.5 million digital video viewers by the end of 2020. That shows an impressive 13.6% YoY growth in the online video viewers.

RegionIndia
SourceeMarketer
Graph Id858

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

10 Most Visited Websites by Internet Users in India

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the top 10 websites in...
Read more
GraphFarm

Major Investments in Reliance Jio 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents all major investments in Reliance...
Read more
GraphFarm

US EV Sales by Year: From 2011 to 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the...
Read more
GraphFarm

Top Indian Cities by Flexible Space Stock In 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the top Indian cities by...
Read more
GraphFarm

India’s Coworking Space Market by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The graph shows the estimated market size of India's...
Read more
GraphFarm

Annual EV Sales in India by Segment: FY 2016 – 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The graph represents the annual EV sales in India...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.