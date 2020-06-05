US EV Sales by Year: From 2011 to 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the US EV sales by year, starting from 2011 to 2019. The total number of electric vehicles sold in the United States declined to 329,528 units in 2019, from a record sales of 361,307 units in 2018. That’s representing a notable 8.8% YoY decline in US EV sales. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 alone accounted for more than 48% or 158,925 units of the total plug-in electric vehicle sales in the United States in 2019.

