More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the TCS annual revenue by segment, starting from fiscal 2009 to the recently completed year. The global revenue of TCS reached an all-time high of Rs 1569.49 billion in FY20. Approximately 38.9% of that came from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment. TCS annual revenue from BFSI segment increased 5.4% YoY in FY20, to an all-time high of Rs 610.95 billion. Interestingly, the fiscal 2019 was the first time when the company’s revenue from this segment crossed Rs 500 billion mark.

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 849 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

TCS revenue from retail and consumer business also increased 4.4% YoY in FY20, amounting to Rs 262.8 billion. That’s representing 16.7% of the company’s total revenue. In fiscal 2014, the annual revenue from this segment surpassed Rs 100 billion mark for the first time. The company reported Rs 113.09 billion in revenue from retail and consumer business, up 34.6% from the previous year.

With 8.6% YoY growth, the TCS revenue from communication, media and technology segment clocked Rs 259.78 billion during fiscal 2020. Surprisingly, in fiscal 2016, the company reported a strong 65% YoY growth in its revenue from CMT segment (Communication, Media and Technology), amounting to Rs 180.4 billion.

Between FY15 and FY20, TCS revenue from manufacturing increased from just Rs 92.43 billion to Rs 164.68 billion, globally.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.