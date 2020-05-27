TCS Total Expenses by Year: FY 2011 – 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the TCS total expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. With a 8.58% YoY increase, the total costs and expenses of TCS reached an all-time high of Rs 1,183.69 billion during the 12-months ended March 31, 2020. The company’s total expenses accounted for 75.4% of its total annual revenue in FY 2020.

Surge in TCS Global Expenses: History

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 846 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

Out of the total expenditure, about Rs 260.47 billion was spent on selling, general and administrative activities during FY 2020.

In FY 2014, the annual expenses of TCS surpassed Rs 500 billion mark for the first time. The company reported over 26% YoY increase in its annual expenses, amounting to Rs 580.01 billion. This was 70.9% of the company’s total revenue generated during the year.

In FY 2019, the Tata Consultancy Services spent over Rs 1 trillion (Rs 100,000 crore) on employees, communication travel, R&D, equipment and software licences, and other operating activities. TCS global expenses increased a strong 17.7% YoY in FY 2019, to Rs 1,090.13 billion (Rs 109,013 crore).

