TCS Annual Revenue by Region: FY 2011 – 2020

The above graph represents the TCS annual revenue by region, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. TCS annual revenue in FY20 reached an all-time high of Rs 1,569.49 billion, worldwide. A whopping 52.2% of that came from the North America region, followed by 30.6% from Europe and 5.7% from India.

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 848 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

TCS annual revenue from North America increased 5.7% YoY in fiscal 2020, to an all-time high of Rs 820 billion. Interestingly, the FY15 was the first time when TCS North America revenue surpassed Rs 500 billion mark. The company reported an appreciable 12.8% YoY growth in NA revenue, clocking Rs 510.53 billion.

With 10.5% YoY growth, TCS annual revenue from Europe also reached an all-time high of Rs 480.37 billion during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Surprisingly, despite being an Indian company, the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. generates only 5.7% of its total revenue from its homegrown country. In fact, the share of TCS India revenue has consistently been declining since FY 2011. TCS annual revenue from India amounted to Rs 89.64 billion (Rs 8,964 crore) in FY20, with 6.8% YoY growth.

