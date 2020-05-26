More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of TCS million dollar clients by year, starting from fiscal 2005 to the recently completed year. During the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, the Indian IT firm added 64 new clients who contributed more than $1 million in annual revenue, making the total count to 1,072 – the highest-ever till date. It is important to note that TCS annual revenue reached an all-time high of Rs 1,569.49 billion in FY Q4 2020.

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 836 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

Interestingly, as of March 31, 2020, TCS has 105 clients who contributed more than $50 million in revenue, after adding 6 new clients during the last 12 months.

In the $100 million+ revenue band, the company added only 5 new clients, making the figure to 49 in FY20.

Additionally, Tata Consultancy Services has currently about 565 clients in the $5 million+ segment, 391 clients in the $10 Million+ segment, and 240 clients in the $20 million+ segment.

