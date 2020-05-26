Number of TCS Employees by Year: FY 2005 – 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of TCS employees by year, starting from fiscal 2005 to the recently completed year. As of March 31, 2020, the Indian IT company has 448,464 employees across the world. That’s nearly 24,179 more than the company employed in FY 2019.

Growth in TCS Global Headcount

In fiscal 2008, the number of employees at Tata Consultancy Services surpassed 100,000 mark for the first time in history. The company had 111,407 total employees, after adding 21,988 people during the 12 months ended March 31, 2008.

Interestingly, in just 4 years, the company added 100,000 employees its global team; the number of TCS employees worldwide reached 238,583 people in FY 2012. That shows an addition of 39,969 new people in just one year – the highest-ever in the last 15 years.

Surprisingly, in FY 2018, only 7,775 new employees around the world joined the company, making the total TCS headcount to 394,998.

Note: The total number of TCS global employees is including the employees of its subsidiaries.

