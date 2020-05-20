Last Updated:

Zynga Mobile Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2016 – Q1 2020

In Q1 2020, mobile accounted for 95.84% of Zynga's total revenue and 96.15% of the total bookings. The company recorded an appreciable 19.65% YoY increase in its mobile bookings, clocking $408.5 million during the first quarter.

The above graph represents the Zynga mobile bookings by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2016 to the recently completed quarter. Mobile accounted for 95.84% of Zynga’s total revenue and 96.15% of the total bookings in Q1 2020. Zynga’s total mobile bookings increased an appreciable 19.65% YoY in Q1 2020, to $408.5 million. However, on a quarterly basis, the company recorded 1.83% decline from Q4 2019 when the bookings from mobile reached an all-time high of $416.13 million.

The total mobile bookings consist of mobile online game bookings and mobile advertising bookings in a given period.

NoteZynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

