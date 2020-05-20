Last Updated:

Zynga Mobile Advertising Revenue by Quarter

The below graph represents the Zynga mobile advertising revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to Q1 2020. Surprisingly, in Q1 2020, the share of mobile ads revenue declined to an all-time low. The gaming company reported $58.3 million in revenue from mobile ads during the first quarter, representing 14.4% of the total global revenue.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga mobile advertising revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to the recently completed quarter. Over 98% of the Zynga’s total advertising revenue in Q1 2020 generated through mobile devices. The company recorded a notable decline of 7.8% YoY in its revenue from mobile ads, amounting to $58.3 million during the first quarter. On a quarterly basis, it’s a massive 25.1% decline from Q4 2019 when the company reported its highest-ever revenue from mobile ads.

RegionWorldwide
SourceZynga Quarterly ReportsSEC Filings
Graph Id824
NoteZynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

