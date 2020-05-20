More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga mobile advertising revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to the recently completed quarter. Over 98% of the Zynga’s total advertising revenue in Q1 2020 generated through mobile devices. The company recorded a notable decline of 7.8% YoY in its revenue from mobile ads, amounting to $58.3 million during the first quarter. On a quarterly basis, it’s a massive 25.1% decline from Q4 2019 when the company reported its highest-ever revenue from mobile ads.

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 824 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

