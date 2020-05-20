More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga advertising revenue vs bookings by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to the recently completed quarter. In Q1 2020, the company recorded a notable YoY and QoQ decline in its advertising revenue and bookings. Zynga ads revenue clocked $59.29 million during the first quarter of 2020, with a decline of 9% YoY and 25.6% QoQ. On the other hand, Zynga’s advertising bookings declined a 8.7% YoY and 25.7% QoQ, to $59.26 million during the same quarter.

One must note that advertising accounted for only 14.68% of Zynga’s total revenue in Q1 2020.

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 831 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

