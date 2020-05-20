Zynga Advertising Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2016 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga advertising bookings by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2016 to the recently completed quarter. In Q1 2020, the company reported $59.26 million in advertising bookings, representing 13.95% of the total bookings. That’s a massive 25.7% decline from Q4 2019 when Zynga’s total advertising bookings reached an all-time high of $79.72 million.

One must note that in Q1 2020, the share of Zynga’s ads bookings declined to an all-time low; from a whopping 24.98% in Q1 2016 to just 13.95% in Q1 2020.

Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

