Facebook Fake Accounts: The Inevitable Battle That May Last Forever!

For all social media platforms, battling with the growing number of scammers, hackers and all other kinds of malicious users have become a constant uphill battle. Recently, Facebook, which is the biggest and the most widely used social platform among all, revealed that they banned a whopping 1.7 billion fake accounts in the first quarter of 2020 itself. This shows how, besides the coronavirus, there seems to exist another pandemic which has spread far and wide across all across social media platforms.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), in the report, mentioned that they were able to ban 99.7% of the total of 2.2 billion fake accounts automatically before any user intervention at all in the Q1 of 2020. That being said, it must also be observed how the menace of the creation of fake accounts has increased enormously when compared to that of Q1 2018 wherein Facebook had to ban only 583 million fake accounts in total.

While the number of fake accounts Facebook took action on has decreased by 20% YoY in Q1 2020, it also paints a completely different picture when curated on a yearly basis. Facebook had to take action on 6.5 billion fake accounts in 2019, almost double the number (3.33 billion) in the previous year.

The above figures are clearly indicating the colossal problem Facebook is battling with – keeping the damages due to the increasing number of Facebook fake accounts minimal.

According to the information published on its website, the accounts on the site were removed because of being fake and engaging in abusive behaviour. These numbers also depend on how many accounts which were successfully created, but were later removed by Facebook. The Silicon Valley company defines fake accounts as – profiles that are either designed to break its rules, for example, by spammers or scammers impersonating others or that are misclassified, such as someone setting up a Facebook profile instead of a Facebook page for a business.

The company’s stance at least is heartening to hear.

“When it comes to abusive fake accounts, our intent is simple: find and remove as many as we can while removing as few authentic accounts as possible,” said Alex Schultz, Vice President of Analytics at Facebook.

The Sweet Spot For All Malicious Attackers

There are several reasons why, among all the other social media platforms, Facebook happens to be targeted the most when it comes to malicious attack attempts.

With technological advancements, it is all the more prudent for advertising agencies and brands, groups pertaining to political affiliations or hackers to use the platform as a data goldmine and try to gather anything from the photos and stories shared over the globe.

With 2.6 billion monthly active users worldwide Facebook has the largest user base when it comes to social media platforms. Thus, it attracts all types of malicious users to prey on vulnerable individuals from the biggest pool of internet users.

When we look beyond these standard numbers, it emerges as the most engaging platform where users are sharing more content and spending more time compared to any other network. Over 350 million photos are being shared on Facebook every day while a user spends, on an average, 58 minutes daily on the platform. Such numbers are head turners in its own. Hence, attracts people with malicious intent to harm other users with ease.

Since the level of engagement and the device friendly content is quite alluring, brands of all types are also spending more to capitalize on such an active user base.

All these activities have only served to make the site susceptible to fake account propagation.

Its impact can be even more widespread amongst all because of the connect which it has with the people. While the brands stand to lose on their ROI amidst the outbreak of this fake account infestation, it would also pull the credibility plug some way from the company. With factions intent on exacting their goals at all costs, abusive and hateful posts regarding religious sentiments have also been frequently circulated by groups and that intent on gaining a political advantage by brainwashing the young and proud alike. This is evident by the fact that 9.6 million pieces of hate speech content were removed in the first three months of 2020, 3.9 million more than the previous three months. Facebook has also, at times blocked IP addresses and jammed certain malicious spectrums where the problem has been prevalent.

How Facebook Is Fighting The Battle of Fake Accounts?

Facebook on its part, seems determined to find a way past this infestation. It has pioneered a number of artificial intelligence techniques to help it police content across its social networks, its efforts to combat hate speech, child pornography, fake accounts, political misinformation, terrorist propaganda, and other violations of its community standards.

In the report, the company mentioned that approximately 5% of their worldwide monthly active users (MAU) during Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 happened to consist of fake accounts. Therefore, Facebook has started upping the ante against all kinds of fraudsters who try to harm other users on the platform.

In March, the company revealed that they are using a tool known as DEC which stands for Deep Entity Classification for curbing the creation of fake accounts. It is an artificial intelligence-powered tool which is capable of evaluating the behaviour of the kind of interactions the suspected accounts and pages have with other accounts and then automatically terminating them.

Apart from this, Facebook is also experimenting with a new type of technology called Web Enabled Simulation aka WES. Using this, they are creating a fake simulation of the real platform with only bots to understand the interaction between a spammer or a scammer and that of a real user. Facebook aims to use this technology to significantly reduce the number of fake profiles on its platform related to scams, frauds, fake news and all other types of malicious activities.

Mike Schroepfer, Chief Technology Officer – Facebook, has since said that the increase in the number of Fakebook fake accounts that are identified was also due to the fact that the company getting better at finding hateful content, not a surge in hate speech itself.

Fake Accounts: An Uphill Battle For Facebook?

While it is completely true that the social media behemoth is doing everything it can to curb the increasing growth of fake accounts on its platform, it seems to be an uphill battle.

Every time Facebook tries to gain an upper hand on these malicious users by introducing a new tool or algorithm, these fraudsters quickly adjust or tweak their strategies to keep exploiting the vulnerabilities of the platform accordingly. Thus, at the end of the day, it is always upon the users to understand how to better safeguard themselves from these threats.

If you, like the majority of the people, happen to be having an account on the Facebook platform then consider educating yourself about these threats first. Learn the basics of how you can avoid getting into any kind of serious trouble. For starters, you should always remember never to accept any friend request or message from an unknown person outside your real social circle. You should also try to stay away from suspicious pages which exist with a sole agenda of tricking you to promote misleading or fake information.

Lastly, never share your password with anyone and always remember to log out of your profile if you aren’t accessing the profile from your own personal device.

All things considered, with the kind of well-publicized scandals and growing seeds of apprehension against the company in the recent times, Facebook would be well advised to aggressively pursue options to eradicate the spread of such fake accounts and curb it at the root. A strategy aimed at securing peoples’ data and not just profit margins should go a long way in infusing its user base with some assurance